Atlanta to Host Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028

The NFL has announced that Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028, with the game set to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The decision was made at the NFL Fall League Meeting in Atlanta after the proposal was reviewed by the NFL’s Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee and approved by full ownership.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. He praised Arthur Blank, the Atlanta Falcons’ owner, for his leadership in securing the bid, highlighting his contributions to community engagement and economic development. Goodell expressed excitement for working with Blank, the Falcons, and local partners to create an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

This will be Atlanta’s fourth time hosting the Super Bowl and its second time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the first being in 2019.

Advertisement

Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, called it “a tremendous honor” for both the city and the state of Georgia to be selected again. Blank expressed his gratitude to NFL leadership and fellow team owners, stating, “Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028.”

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LXII, Atlanta will host various high-profile events, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, and Super Bowl Opening Night. The celebration will feature community programs and family-friendly activities across the city.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Super Bowl back,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, emphasizing that Atlanta is uniquely positioned to host such a significant event.

Fans can already secure tickets through On Location, the NFL’s Official Hospitality Partner, by visiting OnLocationExp.com/SuperBowlLXII.