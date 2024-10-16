Big Sean Drops Official Video for “It Is What It Is” Featuring Gunna

Multi-platinum artist and GRAMMY-nominated rapper Big Sean has released the highly anticipated music video for “It Is What It Is,” featuring Gunna. The track is from Sean’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album Better Me Than You (Def Jam Recordings).

Directed by Diego Cruz, the video features Big Sean and Gunna performing against various urban landscapes in Los Angeles, delivering bold lyrics like, “Face all on the front page, I don’t give a f—- about no backlash / I’ve been backstabbed and laughed at / We gon’ see who gets the f—-’ last laugh.”

“It Is What It Is” is the seventh track on Better Me Than You, an album that takes listeners on a 21-track journey through themes of self-exploration, responsibility, and personal growth. The project showcases Big Sean’s lyrical depth while embracing the complexity and joy of the human experience.

Better Me Than You has received critical acclaim for its raw honesty and introspective storytelling, and the new video adds a visual dimension to the album’s standout track, blending striking visuals with Sean and Gunna’s commanding performances.

The video is now available on all major platforms, adding another layer to the buzz surrounding Better Me Than You and its ongoing impact on fans and the music scene.