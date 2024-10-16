Brellaunte Returns with Soulful New Single “Feelings” Featuring Kirko Bangz

Phoenix-born, LA-based soul singer Brellaunte is back with her highly-anticipated single “Feelings,” featuring Kirko Bangz. Following the success of her iHeartRadio crossover hit “Weekend,” Brellaunte embraces her soft girl era, delivering a soothing yet empowering anthem for those navigating heartbreak.

“Feelings” delves into the complexities of emotions while emphasizing the importance of self-protection and resilience. With smooth R&B rhythms and heartfelt delivery, Brellaunte offers a voice for listeners seeking peace and healing after love’s challenges. The collaboration with Kirko Bangz enhances the track, blending soulful melodies with infectious R&B vibes that resonate deeply.

Known for her relatable and authentic sound, Brellaunte continues to connect with audiences on a personal level. “Feelings” showcases her journey of growth, self-love, and determination. The single precedes her EP, “Control.”

“With my upcoming EP ‘Control,’ I want listeners to find a sense of inner peace that transcends beyond just the music. It’s about reclaiming your energy, centering yourself, and realizing the power you hold when you take control of your life. I believe that when we’re at peace within ourselves, we naturally radiate that out into the world, and that’s how true change begins. My hope is that this project helps people reconnect with their own peace, so they can elude that positivity and strength to others.”

Brellaunte spoke with The Source about the new single:

“Feelings” delves into the emotional complexities of moving on from a relationship. Can you share more about what inspired this song and how it reflects your personal journey?

I recently left a toxic relationship and instead of allowing the past memories to haunt me, I used them to create this new music on my upcoming EP “Control”.

How did collaborating with Kirko Bangz influence the final sound of “Feelings,” and what did his contribution bring to the track?

I feel “Kirko Bangz” verse brought a toxic niggas point of view to the story being told.

Your previous hit, “Weekend,” had a crossover appeal. How does “Feelings” compare in terms of theme and style, and what do you hope listeners will take away from this new single?

I feel “Weekend” starts the story and Feelings finishes it. I would like listeners to take away from “Feelings” not to allow anyone to play in your face or with your heart.