Foot Locker Partners with Chicago Bulls for Multi-Year Collaboration Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Season

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) has announced a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Bulls in anticipation of the 2024-25 NBA season, further solidifying its leadership role in basketball. The collaboration will feature community basketball events, exclusive in-store activations, and behind-the-scenes player-focused content, allowing fans to engage in unique experiences throughout the season.
This partnership enhances Foot Locker’s deep connection to basketball culture, reinforcing its reputation as the go-to destination for basketball enthusiasts. As a leading basketball retailer in Chicago, Foot Locker aims to engage the Bulls’ passionate fanbase through various initiatives.
Foot Locker will serve as the presenting partner for Bulls Fest, a festival and 3v3 tournament that celebrates basketball’s influence on style, art, and culture. Recently, Foot Locker hosted a Youth Hoops 3v3 Tournament, where over 100 teams competed across two weekends. In addition to these events, community-focused activities will be held at Foot Locker stores in Chicago, fostering local engagement.
On November 2, Foot Locker’s State Street location will host a Bulls celebration, featuring player meet-and-greets and live entertainment. This event will create a unique atmosphere for fans to connect with players and celebrate basketball culture.
The partnership will also introduce a co-branded “Tunnel Walk” series on social media, offering fans behind-the-scenes access to their favorite players as they prepare for games. This exclusive content aims to deepen fan engagement and provide a more intimate look at the players’ experiences.
“The rich legacies of Foot Locker and the Chicago Bulls—two institutions that have long been at the forefront of basketball culture—make this partnership a natural fit,” said Frank Bracken, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. “Basketball is deeply embedded in Foot Locker’s DNA, from local community courts to the global stage of the NBA. We’re thrilled to partner with the Bulls, a legendary franchise with one of the most passionate fan bases in the world.”
“This partnership showcases the Bulls’ and Foot Locker’s shared commitments to basketball culture and community and passion for creating legendary experiences,” said Matt Kobe, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Strategy for the Chicago Bulls. “We are proud to welcome Foot Locker as the newest partner of the Chicago Bulls and look forward to inspiring and engaging fans in innovative ways together, in the arena, in their stores and in the community.”
The partnership will be celebrated on October 30 during the Bulls’ game against Orlando, presented by Foot Locker at the United Center. The event will feature a pregame gathering in the United Center Atrium with photo opportunities, skills and drills activities, and giveaways, along with a Youth 3v3 exhibition game at halftime. Mary Dillon, Foot Locker’s President and CEO, will present the game ball, while Foot Locker’s iconic Stripers will serve as honorary team captains for the evening. Additionally, a ticket sweepstakes will be held for local FLX Rewards members to win a chance to attend the game.
Foot Locker’s commitment to the basketball community remains strong. In the past year, the company entered a multi-year agreement with the NBA as an official marketing partner in the U.S., activated at NBA All-Star 2024, and launched “The Clinic” in collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand, bringing basketball culture to fans and local communities. Recently, Foot Locker introduced Foot Locker ‘Home Court’ at its newly reopened 34th Street location in NYC, a premier multi-brand basketball shopping destination developed in partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand.
With over five decades of leadership in sneaker culture, this partnership with the Chicago Bulls enhances Foot Locker’s legacy while advancing its Lace Up Plan to expand sneaker culture within the basketball community.
For more information on Foot Locker’s initiatives, visit www.footlocker-inc.com.