Ananda Lewis, beloved former MTV VJ and BET’s Teen Summit host, has revealed that her battle with breast cancer has taken a tragic turn. Diagnosed in 2020 with Stage III breast cancer, Ananda, now 51, shared in a recent discussion with CNN’s Stephanie Elam and anchor Sara Sidner that the cancer has spread, affecting her lymph nodes.

Back in 2020, Ananda publicly disclosed her diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post, explaining that she had long avoided mammograms due to a fear of radiation exposure. At the time, she also chose to forego the double mastectomy her doctors recommended, opting instead for alternative methods to heal her body.

“My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent. I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made,” Ananda said. She was determined to handle her condition naturally, even deciding to keep her tumor in the hopes of addressing it in a non-invasive way. Now, looking back, she reflects on that decision with some regret. “Maybe I should have,” she admitted, acknowledging the challenges that have followed.

In 2023, Ananda discovered the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, marking a sobering progression in her condition. She described the moment her lymph system flared up as the first time she confronted the possibility of death. “It was the first time I ever had a conversation with death because I felt like: This is how it is,” she shared.

In her candid interview, Ananda opened up about the emotional toll this realization had on her. “I was frustrated, I was a little angry at myself, and I said, ‘Man, listen. I know you’re coming for me at some point. But I don’t want it to be now. And if you could just wait, I promise when you do come, I’m gonna make it fun for you.'”

Ananda became a household name in the 1990s, captivating audiences as a host on Teen Summit before becoming one of MTV’s first video jockeys. Her charisma and connection with viewers made her a beloved figure for a generation of music lovers. Now, she is showing the same vulnerability and strength in sharing her ongoing health journey.

As Ananda continues her fight, her story serves as both a reminder of the importance of early detection and a testament to her enduring strength in the face of immense adversity.