George Floyd’s Uncle Criticizes Melania Trump for Memoir Excerpt

Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s uncle and co-founder of the Hope929 Organization, has publicly criticized Melania Trump for not mentioning Floyd by name in her recently published memoir.

In the book, the former First Lady referred to Floyd only as an unnamed “Black Minneapolis Resident.” Floyd’s family continues to honor his memory four years after his tragic death, which would have marked his 51st birthday.

When asked about Trump’s memoir, Jones expressed his frustration: “She should say his name. Everyone knows who he is because of the horrific situation he went through. My nephew would have been 51, and he is one of many wrongfully murdered by police in the last four years. They all deserve to be remembered.”

Jones, a civil rights advocate since Floyd’s death, has traveled the country promoting police reform and supporting families affected by police violence. Through Hope929, Jones focuses on creating change in honor of Floyd and other victims. He recently spoke at Harvard University, continuing his activism to foster safer communities.

Jones has also been rallying for the passage of The Medical Civil Rights Act, approved in Connecticut last year, which guarantees the right to emergency medical care during police interactions. He is relentless in his pursuit of justice and safety, particularly for young people in vulnerable communities.

Jones and his family are continuing their call for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. They are pushing for mental health screenings for police officers to prevent future tragedies.