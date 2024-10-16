Jacquees Announces New Project ‘Baby Making’ for Nov. 1 Release

R&B star and multi-platinum singer Jacquees has officially announced his upcoming project Baby Making, scheduled for release on November 1. The singer shared a teaser trailer on social media, building anticipation for the new music. Following the success of his 2022 album Sincerely For You and a tour across North America and Europe, Jacquees is set to deliver another fan-favorite project. Baby Making promises to resonate with listeners worldwide, showcasing Jacquees’ signature sound and adding to his impressive catalog of hits.