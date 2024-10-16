Kenya Barris and Cole Bennett Team Up for Chief Keef Documentary

Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society and Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade are collaborating on a new documentary exploring the life and career of Chicago rapper Chief Keef. Directed by Bennett and produced by Barris alongside Khalabo’s Jeremy Allen, the film will chronicle Chief Keef’s meteoric rise, his 10-year political exile from Chicago, and his recent return to the city.

The documentary will highlight Chief Keef’s pivotal role in creating Drill Rap, a genre that revolutionized hip-hop and left a lasting impact on both the music industry and Chicago’s cultural landscape. Viewers will also get a glimpse into Chicago’s segregated neighborhoods and gang violence, providing context for Keef’s journey. The film will delve into how Keef became both a voice for the city’s marginalized youth and a scapegoat for political figures looking to address gang violence.

Widely regarded as the “King of Drill Music,” Chief Keef was more than a rapper to his community—he was a symbol of hope for young people in underserved areas. As he developed a new sound that captured the raw realities of life in Chicago, he gave a voice to their shared struggles. However, for local politicians, Keef’s music made him a convenient target for controversy.

Cole Bennett, founder of Lyrical Lemonade, brings his unique vision to the project. Known for his innovative music videos, Bennett has worked with artists like Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Post Malone. His blend of bold visuals and cutting-edge techniques has made Lyrical Lemonade a powerhouse in the hip-hop world.

In addition to Barris and Allen, the film’s executive producers include Jake Millan, Krista Worby, Emile Geneve, and Idris Dykes.