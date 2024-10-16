The NFL has a reason to dust their shoulders off because the league is extending its partnership with Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment power house, to continue producing the Super Bowl halftime show.

We’re right in the thick of the NFL season and guess that was perfect timing for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to confirm the ongoing collaboration during the NFL owners meeting in Atlanta.

Goodell described the relationship as highly beneficial for both parties. “It’s been a mutually positive relationship,” Goodell stated, referring to Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s CEO Desiree Perez.

Get this, while addressing the nature of the partnership, Goodell added, “I’m not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts. Jay is happy. Desiree Perez is happy. I’m happy, so we’re all good.”

If you recall, the partnership, which originally began in 2019, saw Roc Nation take the lead in advising and selecting artists for major NFL performances, including the coveted Super Bowl halftime show. Additionally, Roc Nation has played a significant role in supporting the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, a social justice program that has distributed $375 million in grants to various causes.

If you’re curious about the math, while the original deal was reportedly valued at $25 million over five years, specifics regarding the value and duration of the new extension remain undisclosed.

The collaboration between the NFL and Roc Nation began at a time when the league was under intense scrutiny for its response to Colin Kaepernick’s protests and players kneeling during the national anthem. Some called it disingenuous. Others felt it was a step in the right direction.

Since the partnership took effect, the Super Bowl has featured headline performances from top artists such as Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Shakira. Kendrick Lamar is slated to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Anyways, the partnership between Roc Nation and the NFL has evolved into a powerful platform for entertainment and social change, strengthening the league’s public image and diversifying its cultural outreach.

Well, there you have it. The NFL x Roc Nation and Super Bowl shows will rock on.