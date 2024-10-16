Today marks the official announcement of the new collaboration between running apparel brand SATISFY and Oakley. This unique partnership reimagines eyewear and apparel by merging Oakley’s innovative eyewear with high-performance apparel to elevate your outdoor experiences.

The release is the next chapter of the “Equipment for Our World” collection, featuring Plantaris, the MothTech™ T-shirt, and the PeaceShell™ Running Cap, designed for the modern-day adventurer, providing optimal comfort and protection across all terrains.

This collection marks the dawn of a new system built for maximum protection and minimal distraction. Combining Oakley’s heritage with cutting-edge technology, each piece is designed to enhance the journey of the future explorer. Whether on the trail or navigating the urban jungle, these products are crafted to keep you focused on the path ahead:

Plantaris: Plantaris is a bold visual essay inspired from elements found in nature to solve human design challenges, featuring Prizm™ lens technology, lightweight O Matter™ frame and Unobtainium® temple tips.

MothTech™ T-shirt: Blends style and performance with body-mapped ventilation to keep you cool, with a breathable fabric ensuring comfort and optimal performance for every run.

Blends style and performance with body-mapped ventilation to keep you cool, with a breathable fabric ensuring comfort and optimal performance for every run. PeaceShell™ Running Cap: Lightweight, water-repellent fabric offering full protection with an adjustable bungee cord and headlamp-compatible front panel.

The SATISFY® Oakley® Plantaris and accompanying performance apparel will drop globally on October 16th on satisfyrunning.com, Oakley.com, selected Oakley stores and on October 17th at retailers worldwide.