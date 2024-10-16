Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam Returns with Black-Owned Powerhouses for NBA All-Star Weekend

IMG 8433 (1)

Shaquille O’Neal’s iconic Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam is making its highly anticipated return for NBA All-Star Weekend 2025, with a groundbreaking partnership involving three Black-owned entertainment giants: The Black Promoters Collective, Shaq’s Jersey Legends Productions, and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat. This exciting collaboration will bring the beloved comedy event to life on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA.

Hosted by the legendary Bill Bellamy, the comedy jam will feature an all-star lineup of heavyweights, including Gary Owen, DC Young Fly, Michael Blackson, Cocoa Brown, and Oakland’s own Lewis Belt. DJ Spinderella will provide the soundtrack for the evening, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere throughout the night.

Tickets for the event are available through Ticketmaster and blackpromoterscollective.com.

The collaboration between The Black Promoters Collective, Jersey Legends Productions, and Hartbeat marks a significant moment in showcasing Black excellence in entertainment. These companies are leaders in their fields and are committed to amplifying Black voices, making this event a landmark celebration of Black culture.

Shaquille O’Neal expressed his excitement for the return of the comedy jam, saying, “The Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam brand has become a must-attend event for both All-Star and Super Bowl weekends. I’m thrilled to have The Black Promoters Collective and Hartbeat Entertainment onboard to continue this tradition.”

BPC President Shelby Joyner added, “Our partnership aims to elevate the brand and create new opportunities to showcase Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam across more platforms.”

Launched in 2009, Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam has been a cornerstone of the comedy scene, giving national exposure to up-and-coming comedians. Fans can expect a night of unfiltered laughter, high-energy performances, and unforgettable moments.