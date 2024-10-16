Reebok has officially signed top basketball prospect Nate Ament, projected to be a top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, to a multi-year partnership. Ament joins a growing roster of talent at Reebok, including Angel Reese and Lexie Brown, under Shaquille O’Neal, President of Basketball.

“I’m so excited to welcome Nate into the Reebok family,” said O’Neal, who has been with the brand since 1992. “He’s a great kid who comes from an amazing family and he’s got superstar potential on the court. We know he’s going to do big things and we’ll be right there with him.”

As part of the deal, Ament will represent Reebok in brand activations and help promote the company’s performance and lifestyle products. This includes the upcoming launch of the “Engine A” basketball shoe.

“Reebok has everything I need as a young basketball player to take my game to the next level,” Ament shared. “Shaq and A.I. – all my dreams have been lived out by these legends, so to have them as a resource is exciting. I’m just amped to see what we can do together with all the possibilities ahead.”

Ament, a 6’9” small forward from Manassas, Virginia, is ranked #4 in the ESPN 100 and was named the 2024 Elite MVP. Known for his versatility and all-around game, Ament is widely regarded as one of the best high school prospects in the country and is set to stand out in the 2026 NBA Draft.

With Reebok’s backing, Ament is poised to continue his rise in the basketball world while promoting the brand’s innovative product lineup.