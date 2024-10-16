Vice President Kamala Harris continues her media blitz with just under three weeks to Election Day. Appearing on the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Harris sat for an interview with Fat Joe and Too Short.

Harris revealed to the legends that “There’s a lot of misinformation out there that would suggest to people that their vote doesn’t matter.

“As far as I’m concerned, you should never let anybody silence you because when you vote, you actually have the ability to determine the future of our country.”

Advertisement

Harris also highlighted Trump’s alignment with Project 2025, “I encourage everybody to Google it. It’s an 800-, 900-page document. They published it [and] gave it out. It would do things like eliminate overtime pay. It would get rid of the Department of Education, including Head Start. It would do the work of trying to destroy our democracy and really work against middle-class folks.”