Whitney Houston’s First Live Concert Album from South Africa to Be Released in November

In partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, Legacy Recordings will release Whitney Houston: The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban) on Friday, November 8, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Houston’s historic visit to South Africa. The live album features hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “I Will Always Love You,” “How Will I Know,” and more, alongside her renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Home” from The Wiz.

Clive Davis, who signed Whitney to Arista Records, praised the album, saying, “There will never be another Whitney Houston.” Pat Houston, executor of her estate, shared her excitement, noting the album’s long-anticipated release and its ability to showcase Whitney’s unmatched vocal talent.

Alongside the album, the never-before-seen concert film from Durban, beautifully remastered in 4K with enhanced audio, will be released in cinemas worldwide on October 23 and 27. The screenings will occur across 30 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., South Africa, and more.

Houston’s 1994 South Africa concerts, including the Durban performance, were more than just musical events; they celebrated freedom and unity following Nelson Mandela’s election. Portions of the concert proceeds benefited South African children’s charities.

The live album will be available in CD, vinyl, and digital formats with different track listings. The CD and digital versions will also include the first-ever release of the studio recording “Love Is.”

Tickets for the concert film are on sale now.