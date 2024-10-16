A woman is alleging Diddy raped her with a TV remote after she stated she beleived he had a hand in the murder of Tupac.

According to TMZ, Ashley Parham stated she was assaulted by Diddy during a “gangbang-style” rape after levying the accusation in a Facetime call.

Parham met a friend of Diddy’s at a bar in Feb. 2018. Not a fan of the mogul, she stated she felt he had a part to play in the death of the rap legend and he responded she would “pay” for her comment, being set up for a rape a month later.

Parham stated she was invited to the friend’s home in Orinda, California, only to meet Diddy who stated “she thought she would never see him in person.” He then presented a knife to her face, threatening to cut it. According to Parham, Kristina Khorram, a Diddy consultant was present and advised the mogul to not cut her face but instead to traffick her.

The woman states then Diddy doused her in a bottle of liquid after removing her clothes, followed by the mogul using a TV remote to rape her after another utensil failed to work properly. The woman states Diddy then anally raped her and three other men also raped her.

The woman states to Diddy’s suprise the woman was able to regain control of her body, grabbed a knife to leave but was confronted by Diddy who offered her money to say it was consenual, even calling his own mother, Janice Combs, to assist in the cover up. The woman also stated Diddy had someone with a live stream of her family’s home.

A scuffle ensued later where Diddy reportedly pleaded for his life and she grazed his abdomen with a knife. After escaping, the woman stated she alerted Contra Costa County Sheriff, Walnut Creek Police and Orinda Police Department, who she believes did no investigation to her claims.