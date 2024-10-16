Adding to his long list of over 100 accusers, another woman has recently come forward to file a lawsuit alleging that Diddy sexually assaulted her over taunts she made about his alleged involvement in the drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur in September 1996 that left him mortally wounded.

Ashley Parham claims that back in 2018, she teased the Bad Boy mogul about being involved in ‘Pac’s death and she claims that because of the verbal jab, he targeted her and eventually sexually assaulted her with a television remote.

Parham claims that the taunt was made in her initial contact with Diddy over FaceTime, to which he replied that she would “pay” for her comments. Parham says that a month later, she was invited to a home in Orinda, California, but contends that the meeting was a set up orchestrated by Diddy. She says that upon her arrival, Diddy held her at knifepoint and threatened to give her a “Glasgow smile” for her Tupac cooments.

A Glasgow smile is where an assailant cuts their victim’s face at the corners of their mouth.

Parham then claims that Diddy took his clothes off, covered her body in a liquid-like substance, then proceeded to sexually assault her with a television remote. She also said that Diddy threatened to make her disappear before he and two other men raped her.

Parham alleged that the mogul told her he “hadn’t had any a*s that tight in a while” and offered to pay her to say their encounter was consensual.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Parham says that she declined the offer and threatened to go to the police, but Diddy responded by threatening the safety of her family. Parham alleges that she reported the incident to Walnut Creek Police and the Orinda Police Department, however, no investigation was ever conducted into the incident.

Diddy’s reps have yet to publicly address these new allegations.