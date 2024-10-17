070 Shake has officially announced her highly-anticipated album Petrichor, set to release on November 15th. Alongside the announcement, Shake dropped the album’s lead single, “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues,” complete with a Bennett Watanabe-directed music video starring Shake and Lily-Rose Depp. The visually striking video, inspired by 1950s jukebox pop and transitioning into a more contemporary feel, reflects the evolving mood of the two-part single.

Produced by Dave Hamelin (Beyoncé, King Princess), Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), and Patrick Krief (The Dears), “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues” showcases Shake’s genre-bending style, melding influences across hip-hop, pop, and electronic music. With Lily-Rose Depp cast as a classic femme fatale and Shake as her elusive love interest, the music video draws inspiration from Wong Kar-Wai’s Fallen Angels and Gaspar Noe’s Climax, creating an intoxicating narrative of forbidden desire.

Shake describes Petrichor as an album that evokes a feeling—akin to the smell of rain on dry soil after a drought. “It’s the perfect word to describe this body of music,” she told Cultured Magazine in a recent interview. The album promises a bold and intimate experience, blending acoustic guitars, piano, synths, and dembow rhythms in a way only Shake could deliver.

Executive produced by Shake and longtime collaborator Dave Hamelin, Petrichor follows her critically acclaimed debut Modus Vivendi (2020) and You Can’t Kill Me (2022). Shake has made a name for herself with emotional vocal delivery and futuristic production, further cemented by her appearance on RAYE’s hit single “Escapism” in 2023. Petrichor marks a significant step forward in Shake’s artistic evolution, offering fans a glimpse into her most personal work yet.