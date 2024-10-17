UnitedMasters is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of SelectCon, set to take place on October 24, 2024, in New York City. This premier event, hosted by UnitedMasters, founded by entrepreneur Steve Stoute, will gather leading figures from the worlds of music, culture, and business for another transformative day dedicated to redefining entrepreneurship in today’s digital landscape, fostering innovation, and facilitating dynamic exchanges of ideas.

Building on the success of previous years, SelectCon 2024 will feature high-profile discussions under the “Mogul Talk” series, headlined by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cam’ron, and Joe Budden—each of whom has seamlessly transitioned from influential music careers to thriving ventures in fashion, media, tech, and more. This year’s theme, “Entrepreneurship Beyond Music”, will delve into how these figures and others have built successful businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and gain invaluable insights on transforming creative passion into long-term success.

SelectCon will also include mentorship sessions led by longtime brand partner Ally, offering attendees invaluable insights into navigating the business landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain personalized guidance through the Mentorship Corner in the Ally Lounge, where industry leaders will provide one-on-one advice.

Hosted by Speedy Morman and Ivy Rivera, the lineup features performances by UnitedMasters rising star Cleotrapa, the Open Call winner, and the “Make Your Debut” Challenge winner, along with DJ sets from Angel + Dren and DJ SpinKing, ensuring an energetic atmosphere that celebrates both artistry and entrepreneurship.