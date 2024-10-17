adidas Basketball has officially revealed the Dame 9 “Bucks” colorway, a nod to Damian Lillard’s latest team and a continuation of his popular signature shoe line. The colorway pays homage to the Milwaukee Bucks’ iconic branding from the late 90s, reflecting the team’s bold identity.

Each release of the Dame 9 line will accompany a campaign film that captures the essence of “Dame Time”—a mindset defined by sharp focus, relentless drive, and unmatched determination. The newest film, “Welcome To The Neighborhood,” emphasizes the need for quick thinking and adaptability, whether on the court or in life, showcasing Lillard’s transition to his new home.

The Dame 9 features advanced technology designed for peak athletic performance. Weighing only 14.5 ounces, it offers enhanced mobility. The Nubuck toe cap provides extra durability in high-wear areas, while the Total Torsion support system ensures maximum force transfer throughout the foot. The internal Lycra bootie adds stability during quick cuts and jumps, while Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole keeps the shoe lightweight and protective. A strategic grip on the outsole enhances agility and control.

The Dame 9 “Bucks” will retail for $120 and will be available starting October 18, 2024, on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and retailers including Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Kids Foot Locker.

For more information, visit adidas.com/basketball.