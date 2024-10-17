Cardi B Reveals She Drunkenly Flashed GloRilla on Her Birthday

Cardi B’s birthday sounds like it was WILD. GloRilla gave a bit of a look into her behind-the-scenes life, which included a birthday call to her cousin Cardi B. But Cardi revealed how drunk she was on the receiving end.

Yooooo I was so drunk I flashed my titties at her 😂😫 https://t.co/qqbioUJePO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 16, 2024

Liquor had Cardi B down! After celebrating her birthday, she shared a video online in which she revealed she would be done with liquor.

“I will never ever drink again,” Cardi said.

Showing the levels of her intoxication, she then said, “I will never pray for me,” followed by, “Wait, I’m drunk — I’m stupid. I will never drink again.“

You can hear it from Cardi below.