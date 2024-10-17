Can’t we all just get along? Yes, we said it and it was too easy to not say it so sorry, not really. Here we go, Cardi B has emphasized her desire for “peace” with her estranged husband, Offset, as their relationship continues to unfold amid their ongoing divorce.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed for divorce from Offset for a second time in July, following their marriage in 2017. Despite recent public disputes, including Offset accusing Cardi of infidelity while she was pregnant, Cardi has expressed her wish for a civil co-parenting relationship with the father of their three children.

The revelation hit socials while speaking on X Spaces, Cardi shared her feelings about the situation, stating, “I feel like two weeks ago, there was a lot of beef. I feel like things are calming down right now. I don’t want to have beef with anybody that I love.”

Cardi continued, “All the divorce things that happen, I want peace and I want friendship. I just want, like, a healthy co-parenting relationship, and co-parenting means no f**king, no flirting… I want peace.”

The Bronx diva further elaborated on her hopes for their co-parenting dynamic, drawing inspiration from her own parents’ ability to raise her and her sister after their separation. “I want to be like my mom and my dad, they don’t f**k with each other, they just there for me and my sister,” Cardi explained.

What’s more, in addition to discussing her relationship with Offset, Cardi opened up about adjusting to being single again. At 31, she revealed she has been “having fun” but is careful not to let it interfere with her career. “I’m single and I’ve been having fun, but I feel like me being single and me having fun, I have to stop it because I don’t want it to get in the way of my work,” she said. “I’m paranoid to give people my time, I’m just playing around right now. I just want peace.”

Through it all, Cardi’s focus remains on finding peace and maintaining a stable environment for her children, Kulture, six, Wave, three, and their newborn daughter, as she navigates this new chapter of her life. This is a good sign because quite frankly, all the toxicity in the world is just too much.