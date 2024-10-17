Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Doechii Electrifies NYC with Sold-Out Webster Hall Show on ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Tour

October 17, 2024
Shawn Grant
unnamed (1)

GRAMMY®-nominated artist Doechii brought her Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour to New York City with a high-energy, sold-out performance at Webster Hall. Dressed in a striking vintage look, Doechii paired a white collared shirt and Prada tie with a checkered jacket, gray skirt, and black boots, exuding preppy chic.

unnamed (3)

The night was filled with energy, affirmations, and the burning of sage to set the vibe. Fans passionately sang along to her hits, including tracks from Alligator Bites Never Heal. The fusion of music and fashion was further enhanced by notable attendees, including Telfar Clemens, Jonte Moaning, and Honey Balenciaga, who came out to support the rising star.

unnamed (2)

Doechii’s performance in NYC solidified her as one of today’s most exciting artists, blending bold fashion with raw musical talent.

