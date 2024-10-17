Not like who? Rumors are swirling about a potential rekindling between two major names in entertainment: Drake and Jennifer Lopez. Following Lopez’s recent split from husband Ben Affleck, The Jasmine Brand reports that the Canadian rapper and the superstar have been getting closer once again.

In you’re doing this kind of math, Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in August, and almost immediately after the news went public, Drake, 37, wasted no time in reaching out. That part.

Get this, according to an insider who spoke with In Touch, the “Hotline Bling” artist offered Lopez supportive words with a clear romantic undertone.

“As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” the source revealed. “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

As you can imagine, Lopez reportedly isn’t looking for anything serious at the moment, Drake seems to be playing a particular role in her life. The source continued, “He definitely meets her needs for a hook-up. He’s very intelligent and romantic, and she can count on him being discreet because he’s always kept her secrets in the past.”

If you recall, Drake and Lopez share a history dating back to 2016, when they were first romantically linked. At the time, they posted cozy photos together on Instagram and attended a prom-themed party where they were reportedly seen kissing. While Lopez confirmed in 2017 that they had been spending time together, she never fully elaborated on the true nature of their relationship.

What this all comes down to is it appears that the chemistry between the two may have reignited. “They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” the insider explained. “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day, and things are getting hot.”