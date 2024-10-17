E-40 Expands “Goon With The Spoon” Food Empire with New Burrito Line

Multiplatinum musician and entrepreneur E-40 continues to grow his “Goon With The Spoon” food brand by launching two new burrito offerings: the “Breakfast Chorizo & Egg” and the “Bean & Cheese” burrito. This latest expansion showcases E-40’s ongoing commitment to providing quality food products under his growing empire.

The “Goon With The Spoon” brand, known for its packaged sausages and ice cream line, has gained significant traction. The ice cream collection includes unique flavors like Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Chicken and waffles, and Salted Caramel. Notably, the ice cream is produced using solar power and contains dairy-free artificial growth hormone rBST, promoting healthier alternatives.

E-40’s culinary ventures extend beyond packaged goods. Nearly a year ago, he released his “Goon With The Spoon” cookbook, a New York Times bestseller. Additionally, he co-owns The Lumpia Company, a Filipino food business located in Oakland, Oracle Park (home of the San Francisco Giants), and a food truck in San Francisco.

The name “Goon With The Spoon” originated from E-40’s music, where he referenced the term in tracks like “Back in Business” and “I Get Down (feat. B-Legit)” as a metaphor for his entrepreneurial spirit. Recently, Variety honored him as one of the Top 50 Greatest Hip-Hop Executives of All Time, solidifying his influence in both music and business.