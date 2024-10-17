Brooklyn drill luminary Fivio Foreign reaffirms his status as one of the genre’s most influential curators. Few artists have been as versatile for as long as Fivio, and his latest single, “Living Legend,” consummates his rise to international acclaim.

The new song kicks off with deep bass and sharp snares. As the beat builds, we hear Fivio taking stock of his wins: “N**** this is living legend s***, in Paris on my leather s***.” He sets the scene for a vivid narrative of his come-up, offering an authentic glimpse into Fivio’s life beyond the recording studio.

The NY giant’s versatility shines through past collaborations with artists such as Ye (formerly Kanye West), Drake, and Nicki Minaj, while his influence transcends into the fashion world with appearances at both New York Fashion Week (NYFW) and Paris Fashion Week.

For listeners clamoring for more, “Living Legend” is synonymous with the powerfully gritty sound introduced on previously released singles like “BLACC OUT.” The return track, out now, follows on from Fivio’s February-released mixtape Pain & Love 2, which boasts features from Meek Mill, Swae Lee, Popcaan, Sheff G, and Lil Tjay, among others.