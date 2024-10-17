Israeli forces in Gaza have killed Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for orchestrating the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed. Sinwar, a key figure within the Iran-backed militant group, was the target of an intensive manhunt following the attacks. Netanyahu’s announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the news, stating, “Sinwar’s death gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza,” underscoring the potential impact of the event on future diplomatic efforts.

Sinwar, who was born in a Gaza refugee camp and spent many years imprisoned in Israel, had risen to become one of the most influential leaders within Hamas. Following the Oct. 7 attacks, which left a profound scar on the region, Sinwar was labeled a “dead man walking” by Israeli military officials.

Advertisement

After the discovery of Sinwar’s body, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant referenced a biblical verse on X, writing, “‘You will pursue your enemies and they will fall before you by the sword.’ — Leviticus 26. Our enemies cannot hide. We will pursue and eliminate them.”

While Sinwar’s death has stirred significant reactions, families of Israeli hostages have urged the government to leverage this moment for negotiating their loved ones’ release. On the Palestinian side, there is cautious optimism that his death might pave the way for the end of the war.

Mahdi Ghuloom, a regional security expert at Le Beck International, noted that Sinwar’s death could be a major political victory for Israel’s government, especially as the nation recently marked the anniversary of the deadly attacks. Before Sinwar’s death was officially confirmed, Ghuloom commented that his elimination might open a “window of opportunity for cease-fire talks to resume,” since Sinwar had reportedly been a key obstacle to those discussions.

“We are already seeing statements by Israeli hostage families calling on PM Netanyahu to grasp such an opportunity and secure a hostage release deal,” Ghuloom added. However, he stressed that it remains uncertain whether the Israeli government will take advantage of this moment and how Hamas may evolve under new leadership. Sinwar’s death, he concluded, could signify a shift in Hamas’ strategy in its conflict with Israel.