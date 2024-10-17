During the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, IWillVote.com played a prominent role, encouraging viewers and attendees to make a voting plan ahead of November’s election. As part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the platform provided a seamless voter resource, offering access to polling place information and voter education.

“With the election just a few weeks away, Democrats are meeting Black voters where they are with the information they need to make sure they know when, where, and how to vote,” said Brencia Berry, DNC National Political Director. “We know so much is on the line for Black voters this November and we have the power to decide this election. The ‘I Will Vote’ activation at BET’s Hip Hop Awards is just one way Democrats are getting information to Black voters, delivered by trusted messengers through creative tactics, to break through the noise.”

BET, a longstanding pillar in the Black community, used its reach across TV, streaming, and live events to highlight the importance of voter engagement. Throughout the awards show, viewers at home were prompted to visit IWillVote.com via QR codes displayed on the screen, while celebrities like host Fat Joe underscored the significance of voter turnout.

In-person attendees experienced an interactive “I Will Vote” lounge, where they could take photos and record messages about why voting matters. Rep. Steven Horsford, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, delivered a passionate message, urging voters to elect officials committed to improving their lives.