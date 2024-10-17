LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season due to ongoing inflammation in his right knee, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Leonard, who has battled knee issues throughout his career, is expected to be sidelined indefinitely as he undergoes rehabilitation.

This latest setback comes after Leonard played only two games in last season’s playoffs due to the same knee, which has undergone two surgeries. His absence was a critical blow to the Clippers, who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Leonard played 68 games—his most since joining the Clippers—before missing the final eight due to his knee problems. Despite signing a three-year, $52 million extension in January, his persistent injuries have significantly limited his postseason appearances for four consecutive years.

Advertisement

Leonard’s health concerns also kept him from representing Team USA in the Paris Olympics. Initially, Leonard had been practicing with the U.S. team in Las Vegas but was replaced by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White in mid-July. USA Basketball decided it was best for Leonard to focus on his NBA recovery, although the Clippers later stated they had no issue with him playing in Paris. The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.

The Clippers are set to open their regular season on October 23 against the Phoenix Suns, but they will do so without their star forward, who remains in recovery.