King Harris, rapper and son of T.I., has been arrested in Dunwoody and taken to Pickens Country Hail for failing to appear in court.

Harris was charged in August 2022 with speeding, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence of drugs. The charges led to an arraignment notice and a bench warrant in Sept. 2024.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Harris was first taken to Dekalb County before being moved to Pickens, who issued the warrant.

