Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion tells the story for the first time about what her life was like following the 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez and the pressure she was under at the time, which caused her to have a mental breakdown.

Megan recently dropped the trailer for In Her Words documentary, which explains how “the global superstar recovers from a 2020 shooting incident and grapples with the perils of fame (among other things).”

In a clip from the trialer, she says, “I think I really forgot who I was, and when life started really getting crazy, I didn’t have [my mother]. That’s when I started getting the backlash. The shooting. The betrayal. I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media…I had really had, like, a real breakdown.”

She added, “I want people to understand how this affected me. I want people to see how I feel. I been through so much I can’t give up.”

The trailer was first announced by RocNation and TIME Studios back in 2022, however, the doc is slated to premiere on October 31 via Amazon Prime Video.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” TIME Studios’ co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds said in a statement. “Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before.”