‘NBA 2K25’ Season 2 Launches with Jamal Murray’s Signature Shoe, New Rewards, and EMPIRE Music

2K has officially kicked off NBA 2K25 Season 2, packed with fresh content and rewards just in time for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Leading the charge is Denver Nuggets star and NBA champion Jamal Murray, whose signature New Balance TWO WXY v5 shoes are now available in-game. Players can look forward to an array of new digital apparel, rewards, and a fresh soundtrack curated by music label EMPIRE.

In MyCAREER, players can climb from Level 1 to Level 40, unlocking unique rewards, including a Media Day Hairstyle at Level 23, the 2K x New Balance TWO WXY v5 shoe at Level 32, and a +1 Cap Breaker at Level 40 to boost attribute ratings. Other standout rewards include the Level 20 Stuff the Magic Dragon Mascot and a Mummy Costume at Level 39.

For MyTEAM fans, the season kicks off with a Sapphire Jamal Murray card, which can evolve into an 89 Overall Ruby. Players can compete to earn high-value cards like Amethyst Obi Toppin at Level 20, Diamond James Worthy at Level 35, and the grand prize—Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton at Level 40.

The Season Pass offers 40 levels of rewards, and players who opt for the Season Pro Pass gain access to an additional 40 levels, featuring premium content like the Moondog Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot, 45,000 VC, and the Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton card.

In The W Online, as the WNBA Finals approach, players can earn Halloween-themed gear, including a Witches Hat and Scorpio Hoodie, along with exclusive in-game items like the Sheryl Swoopes Coach Card.

Season 2’s 2K Beats soundtrack partners with EMPIRE, featuring a playlist packed with emerging and award-winning artists like 310babii, Lil Yee, Babyface Ray, and more.

NBA 2K25 Season 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.