Petition Gains Traction to Cancel Chris Brown’s Johannesburg Concert Amid Gender-Based Violence Concerns

A global petition calling to stop Chris Brown from performing in Johannesburg on Dec. 14, 2024, has garnered nearly 40,000 signatures. The petition urges concert organizers ‘Big Concerts,’ promoters, and the South African government to reconsider hosting the controversial singer due to his history of violence against women.

The petition highlights that Brown’s performance is scheduled just days after the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The petition starter argues that allowing Brown to perform in a country facing a severe gender-based violence crisis would send a damaging message to survivors and the public.

Concerns have also been raised over how the Department of Home Affairs granted Brown a visa, given his violent past, particularly in a country with one of the highest femicide rates worldwide. The petition emphasizes the need for greater accountability in addressing gender-based violence issues.

Advertisement

The petition is available on Change.org, where supporters continue to rally for action.

Chris Brown has already sold over 94,000 tickets. According to BBC, Women for Change, an advocacy group in the country, has created a petition to stop the performance and has already collected over 20,000 signatures. “When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed,” executive director Sabina Walter stated.

“The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women. When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message – that fame and power outweigh accountability.” – Sabrina Walter

BBC also notes South Africa has one of the highest rates of femicide and gender-based violence, with a rape recorded every 12 minutes in the country. Additional cases go unreported. “When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message – that fame and power outweigh accountability,” said Ms Walters.