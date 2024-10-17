Pharrell Williams Honors Journalist Courtney Brown with ‘Flowers’ at Piece By Piece Premiere

Pharrell Williams gives an arrangement of flowers at his NYC Piece By Piece Premiere

The New York City red carpet premiere of Piece By Piece, held on Wednesday, October 9th, at Jazz at Lincoln Center, was an unforgettable evening filled with stars, nostalgia, and unexpected moments. Among the celebrities in attendance were Pharrell Williams, A$AP Ferg, Pusha T, N.O.R.E, Bianca Lawson, Teddy Riley, and Nigel Sylvester. However, one of the most touching moments of the night came when Pharrell paused an interview to give journalist Courtney Brown her well-deserved “flowers” for the role she played in his early career.

Courtney Brown and Pharrell Williams

During the red carpet interview, Pharrell surprised Brown, a former music industry insider who spent years with Pharrell in the studio, by taking the microphone and reflecting on the pivotal influence she had on his journey. In an emotional tribute, Pharrell said, “So, y’all gotta understand. Courtney was there in the very beginning. She was there when Rob discovered Kelis and introduced her to me, you were her best friend. But what I will say is The Source is so lucky to have this person that not only knows about rap music but music period. I know this because I was there, I remember you asking all of the questions then—I should have known that this is what you were gonna do, but I didn’t.”

Advertisement

Courtney Brown and Clipse

Pharrell continued, praising Brown’s deep curiosity and knowledge about music culture, adding, “You asked all the most amazing questions, always so inquisitive about culture. If there was something I wasn’t up on, you were like telling me all about it. I heard about the A$AP crew through you. So many things I learned through you. I really did. And so I just want to make sure that I give you flowers—not flowers, but an arrangement—a bouquet of everything I know of you that I experienced myself.”

For Brown, who spent her early years in the industry as Kelis’s best friend and a fixture in Pharrell’s studio sessions, the moment was both surreal and heartwarming. She recalled watching Pharrell’s journey from those early days in the studio, where he would juggle working on multiple songs at once, his creativity and talent already evident.

Producer Teddy Riley and Courtney Brown

The premiere of Piece By Piece was a testament to Pharrell’s remarkable career, from his roots as a young producer to becoming a global superstar. The film, directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville, is a unique LEGO®-animated biopic that delves into Pharrell’s evolution as an artist, producer, and cultural icon. Featuring appearances by Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg, the movie explores Pharrell’s journey with vibrant, joyful storytelling.

As Brown watched the film, she was moved to tears, reminiscing about the many moments she shared with Pharrell during the early days of his career. She reflected on his unique style and creativity, and how he introduced his N.E.R.D. and “Skateboard P” to the world. The film beautifully captures Pharrell’s sensitive, introspective side, showcasing the doubts and fears that only a true empath like him could reveal.

Pharrell’s tribute to Brown on the red carpet was a fitting reminder of the impact they had on one another. His heartfelt words, combined with the inspiring narrative of Piece By Piece, made it clear that Pharrell’s journey is not just about his individual success but also about the people who influenced him along the way.

As Pharrell concluded his tribute, he reflected on the significance of the film, saying, “And that is the reason why we did this film—because it gives me a platform to give flowers to all the things that have influenced me, all the people, all the situations, all the moments, and you were definitely one of those people. Harlem once again. Thank you for everything.”

Piece By Piece is now in theaters, offering a captivating blend of LEGO animation and Pharrell’s iconic music. The film is a must-see for fans of all ages, as it celebrates the creative genius of Pharrell Williams and the people who helped shape his extraordinary career. Prepare to be inspired by this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, which merges breathtaking animation with an exploration of Pharrell’s journey from a small-town dreamer to a global icon.

Watch the lost audio files of the interview below.

Watch the trailer for Piece By Piece below.

In theaters now!

photos by: Shots By Sean Bell

For more information, please follow the film on social:

Official Site | Facebook | X | Instagram | Threads

#PieceByPiece