REFORM Alliance Highlights Justice Reform as Key Issue for Gen Z Voters

With the 2024 election fast approaching, new poll data from REFORM is shedding light on the voting attitudes and behavior of Gen Z adults, revealing a strong demand for criminal justice reform. According to the data, criminal justice reform is a critical issue for young voters. Still, neither of the major presidential candidates has fully addressed it in a way that resonates with this group.

The poll, conducted by The Bullfinch Group, surveyed 1,000 Gen Z adults between 18 and 28. It found that 72% of respondents consider it important for their elected officials to support criminal justice reform, compared to only 15% who don’t—demonstrating a fivefold difference. The data also showed that 70% of Gen Z voters believe reforming the criminal justice and supervision systems should be a priority for candidates running for office.

Gen Z is the most racially and ethnically diverse voting bloc in U.S. history, with 40 million expected to vote in 2024, many for the first time. The poll highlights a significant opportunity for candidates to win over these voters by prioritizing reform policies. For instance, 64% of respondents said they would be more likely to support a candidate advocating for modernizing the criminal justice system, particularly around probation and parole reforms, such as the Safer Supervision Act.

Advertisement

In addition to the poll, REFORM is launching the Future Shapers Network, an expansion of its Gen Z council to boost youth activism and voter engagement in key battleground states. Public figures like Grammy-winning artist Lil Baby and NFL quarterback CJ Stroud are backing the initiative, lending their support to these critical efforts.

The data also indicates a significant portion of undecided voters, presenting an opportunity for candidates to sway this key demographic with targeted messaging and education on reform issues. As the election nears, the pressure is mounting on both major candidates to address this issue to gain the support of Gen Z voters.

Poll results and further details about the launch of the Future Shapers Network will be released later this week.