Safaree Shares Video Footage of Erica Mena Assaulting Him in Front of Their Children

The drama between Erica Mena and Safaree is playing out on the timeline. After Mena levied claims of being a deadbeat on Safaree, he released camera footage inside their home where Mena assaulted him in front of their children.

Additionally, Erica Mena can be seen breaking items in the home during the altercation.

Safaree releases home camera footage showing altercation between he and his ex Erica Mena. The two have been at odds for years but Mena recently called out Safaree for not being active in his children’s lives. ✍🏾: #TSRStaffST pic.twitter.com/xtgGQSQxL7 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 17, 2024

“I have to put myself first because I’m going to end up in jail or worse because I’m dealing with someone whose anger management is not existant,” Safaree said. He added, he had children “with someone who at the end of the day it shouldn’t happen.”

Mena replied, claiming footage of Safaree begging her to take him back. “I’m getting advice from my lawyer not to because it’s better for the courts, but if you wanna take it there, we can.”