Richard Bond, the director of a shocking new documentary “Tupac: Cover Up” (available on XUMO), and the producer of FOUR (4) other documentaries about the killing of the late rap star, also has a small YouTube “Live” show on the air two times a week. The show serves as an open discussion with the director, whose work on the 26-year investigation of the homicides has made him a constantly invited Subject Matter Expert by Fox, A&E, Discovery Channel, The History Channel, and hundreds of other outlets. He uses the unadvertised YouTube channel “The Tupac Assassination Channel” and the new “Tupac Cover Up channel to directly reach out to his hardcore base.

Yesterday(October 18), Bond had an unexpected caller into the show. The caller was Duane Keith Davis, Jr., the son of the man alleged to have murdered rap star Tupac Shakur, Duane “Keefe D” Davis. Recently, dozens of tabloid-level articles have described secondhand accounts as they pertain to Mr. Davis and his preparations for his trial in March of 2025. Davis himself has done no interviews since his arrest over a year ago. Aside from a periodic court appearance regarding bail or a random court filing, the world has had no insight into what is happening in the world of the man charged with one of the most notorious and infamous crimes in modern American history.

Not anymore. “Keefe-D’s” son, Duane Keith, Jr., in an exclusive interview with Bond- largely in response to having watched the Xumo Play docuseries “Tupac: Cover Up”- reached out to Bond to give the world an update on his dad, and to straighten out some bad facts, and introduce a few new ones.

One such rumor put out by the YouTube channel belonging to the former head of Death Row Records security was that Keefe-D had been beaten up in prison.

“He’s good. He’s good. He’s up in there getting fat from all that eating…. it ain’t been no big deal, no problems, no big problems for him. You know what I’m saying? I know many people claim that” said Davis Jr., speaking on the beating rumors.

“That was false. Nobody touched him. No, he didn’t get beat up by anybody. He had a problem with an officer over a mattress, an extra mattress…that’s all. (The alleged fight) that would’ve been another reason if he would’ve reacted…They would use, they would use that against him.”

Bond then turned the question to what was happening in the case and how little to nothing was coming out of the defense camp about how they planned to defend Davis. He asked Davis, Jr., when Davis’s next court date would be.

“It wasn’t one coming up anytime soon, but expect one to be coming up because we, going back to get him out of this situation again,” said Davis Jr., speaking on the recently failed attempt to have “Keefe D” released on $750,000 bail. The bail was recently denied because the Judge in the case did not believe the story of rap artist “Wack 100” as to where the bail money would be coming from.

“We gonna do it the right way and get him out. And, uh, so be expecting a court date very soon, I would say in the next couple weeks, honestly.”

For his part, Keefe D has claimed he fabricated entirely his “confessions” about the shooting for money. Documents in “Tupac Cover Up” tend to allege his “story” may have been a result of police coercion. This news may likely come as a surprise to Vegas investigators, who are still trying to connect “Keefe D” to the crime by first establishing that he was in Vegas that night. So far, all Vegas police have come up with is a receipt from “Keefe D’s” now-wife Paula Clemons, who paid for a hotel room at the Monte Carlo.

Davis Jr. Spoke on that as well.

“I understand what you just said, though, but I’m gonna just stop you right there,” said Davis Jr.

“Okay. You can go (get) Court documents from my mother and my father. They didn’t get married till 2000…2005, I believe, in 2005. And, um, just because my mother was out there, what does that have to do with my father? What if she…it’s all a rumor, right? That, uh, Mob James (A.K.A. James McDonald, a former associate of Death Row Records), and uh, Reggie said she was F—ing with Buntry!”

Buntry (A.K.A. Alton Mc Donald) was a Death Row Records associate known as a “henchman.” Buntry was also the brother of “Mob James”, who made this claim. “Buntry” was the man in the now famous MGM videotaped beating of additional Vegas suspect Orlando Anderson- Keefe D’s nephew. Police claim that this MGM beating was the triggering event for Anderon and Keefe D to go get a gun and shoot at Tupac and Marion “Suge” Knight later that evening.

“What if she was out here with Buntry? Nobody knows…That’s all I’m saying,” said Davis Jr.

“When it gets to the news, and many people hear it, like I said, they say my mom was in bed with him. Yeah. Then maybe they were staying out there, whatever. I don’t even know. What was it, the Monte Carlo? So what if they were staying at the Monte Carlo? Because Buntry was out here. And they said that my mom was f***ing him. So ,what if that was the case?”

These series of statements made by Davis Jr. highlight the lack of evidence Vegas PD has been able to come up with in 27 years of investigation. They are allegedly trying to scrounge up any video footage from 1996 they can find to try to place Keefe D in Vegas- a major problem for the prosecution. It also shows how quickly any evidence collected may have a different explanation.

Bond’s docuseries “Tupac Cover Up” tells the story of an old narrative that has been re-invented to indict Dwayne “Keefe-D” Davis in Clark County, Nevada. And he thinks all this media trying to link Diddy to Tupac’s 1996 killing is vapor.

“They (Clark County Prosecutors) are running with a stale and debunked hood legend that falls apart under its weight,” claims Bond.

“In 2012, an unreliable ex-L.A.P.D cop invented a story that filled in and re-enforced that old narrative with the help of a man they were, to some degree, possibly collaborating within a profit motive. The man who validated this theory after 14 years of never hearing this story before- Mr. Davis- looked to be coerced into what he said to Vegas Police. We show it in the documentary- “Stick to the Story,” one LAPD officer tells Davis- after Las Vegas Police leave the room so you can “sleep well” at night. It’s total coercion. “