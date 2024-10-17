Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After a 33-month absence, Lonzo Ball made his much-anticipated return to the NBA on Wednesday night, checking into his first game since January 14, 2022.

Ball, who spent the last 2.5 seasons rehabbing a severe left knee injury requiring three surgeries, including meniscus and cartilage replacements, was greeted with a standing ovation from the Chicago crowd and his teammates.

Once on the floor, Ball wasted no time making an impact. Just 43 seconds into his return, he sank his first shot, igniting the fans and showcasing his rhythm intact. Despite being on a 16-minute restriction, Ball finished with 10 points, one assist, one rebound, one block, and one steal, contributing to the Chicago Bulls’ 125-123 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lonzo Ball is officially back.



10 points | 4-6 FG | 2 threes | 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/CUaEx2mX3x — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 17, 2024

Coby White led the Bulls with 23 points, while Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert scored 16 and 13 points for the Timberwolves.

Reflecting on his return, Ball said, “It felt a lot better playing than watching, I’ll tell you that much. I can’t really put into words how it felt to be out there … It was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget.”

Ball shot an efficient 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range, showing no signs of rust despite his long absence from the game.