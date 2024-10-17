WhyHunger, a non-profit organization working to end hunger and the injustices that cause it – held its 2nd annual Amplified concert Presented by EY on October 15 at NYC’s Irving Plaza, kicking off its 39th annual Hungerthon fund-raising and education campaign.

Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr., the evening’s musical talent featured iconic Grammy Award winners and Tonight Show house band The Roots, award-winning 18-year-old guitarist, songwriter and bandleader Grace Bowers and her band The Hodge Podge, as well as Cuban “international funk champion” (NY Times) Cimafunk – captivating the audience with sets across funk, hip hop, blues, and soul.

Founded by the late singer/songwriter Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayers in 1975, WhyHunger has music in its DNA. Honoring its origins, the organization harnesses the power of music to fuel the food justice movement. The 2nd annual Amplified event raised a gross total of $545,000 to support WhyHunger’s ongoing work to end hunger and protect the human right to nutritious food. More than 91% of funds raised will support community-based solutions for people in need across America.

iHeartRadio served as the Amplified 2024’s Premier Audio Partner, including on-air, digital, and social promotion on six iHeartRadio New York stations including 710 WOR, Z100, 103.5 KTU, Q104.3, Power 105.1 and 106.7 LITE FM.

Jenique Jones, WhyHunger Executive Director, said “Our 2nd Amplified concert was a dynamic celebration of the unique power of music and community to drive social change. An unforgettable kickoff to our Hungerthon campaign, the support of these artists, sponsors and fans will enable us to address the pressing challenges of food insecurity at a grassroots level, and to confront the broader social and economic causes of food injustice.”