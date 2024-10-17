New music alert, from Tyler, The Creator. The eccentric artist just dropped a cryptic video titled “St. Chroma,” hinting at an intriguing new project, CHROMAKOPIA.

Gotta admit … CHROMAKOPIA is a dope title.

The eerie visual, filled with mysterious imagery, sparked widespread speculation, and now Tyler has confirmed that CHROMAKOPIA will be his seventh studio album, slated for release on October 28 through Columbia Records. What’s crazy is, this will be Tyler’s first full-length project since his critically acclaimed 2021 album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

Get this, the video teaser for CHROMAKOPIA, which features a masked Tyler leading a group of similarly masked people through a desert, sets a dark and ominous tone for the upcoming release. As they march into a large container marked “Chromakopia,” the black-and-white visuals shift to color, culminating in a dramatic explosion after a hand triggers a detonator, destroying the container with everyone inside. The atmosphere is unsettling, with whispered vocals and a warped, chanted chorus adding to the overall eerie vibe.

What’s more, Singer Daniel Caesar, who contributed vocals to the teaser track “St. Chroma,” expressed his excitement on Instagram, writing, “Did some vocals on this, very proud. Can’t wait for you all to hear the whole record.” While details about the album remain scarce, fans can pre-order a box set edition of CHROMAKOPIA now.

ICYMI, Tyler’s announcement comes shortly after his performance at the Austin City Limits festival earlier this month, where he hinted that it might be his last show for a while. With the release of CHROMAKOPIA, the timing becomes even more curious as his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles is scheduled for next month. While the lineup is still under wraps, it’s not uncommon for the festival’s lineup to be revealed only days before the event, leaving fans wondering if Tyler’s new music will play a central role.