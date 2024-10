Welcome to Tyler, the Creator SZN. The superstar rapper has dropped off a new teaser, scored by the single “ST. CHROMA,” hinting at the future release of the album Chromakopia.

The video delivers the energy of a music video. A marching soldier treks through plains with an army of suited men behind him as Tyler’s whispering bars carry the energy. You can see the men march into a Chromakopia shipping container, which eventually explodes below.