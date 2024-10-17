Here we go with a really weird take from Kristin Cavallari regarding Ye. She recently sparked controversy with a wild conspiracy theory, claiming that Kanye West has been replaced by a clone created by the Illuminati.

During an episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari wildly suggested that West was “taken” by the secret society following his controversial antisemitic comments, and that the current Kanye is not the same person people once knew.

Wait for it …

“I think Kanye is a clone; I wholeheartedly believe what I’m about to say,” Cavallari boldly stated, explaining that the Illuminati and the Cabal “didn’t like how much [Kanye] was revealing” when he was outspoken in the past. She referenced a comment West allegedly made, saying, “If I go away and come back looking different, that is not me.” Cavallari expressed her belief that the real Kanye was replaced after he disappeared for a while and returned looking different.

Why does that cloning Tyrone movie come to mind right about now? Anyway …

Get this, in a preview of the podcast episode, Cavallari went further, claiming that people who expose cloning in Hollywood “get killed.” She emphasized, “What the f—k happened? He disappeared, then came back. Look at him now. Compare old photos. It’s not the same f—king person.”

When it came to her guest, Justin Anderson, he was skeptical, questioning why no one would expose the cloning of “one of the biggest pop stars in the world.” Cavallari responded, “Literally, you’d get killed.” She ended her theory by saying, “I believe this with every ounce of my body.”

As expected, Cavallari’s comments set off a frenzy online, with reactions pouring in. Candace Owens responded in the comments, saying, “They didn’t clone him but they absolutely did try to MK Ultra drug him out of his mind. Which is what they did to Britney Spears.” Other fans echoed Cavallari’s sentiments, with one stating, “1000% he was replaced.”

What’s more, Cavallari didn’t offer further proof of her claims, Kanye West has been embroiled in a lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. She accused him of sexual assault and detailed disturbing behavior during her time working for him. Pisciotta’s lawsuit, among other issues surrounding West, has kept him in the headlines, adding fuel to the ongoing scrutiny of his actions.

People can just say anything nowadays. It’s crazy but maybe it’s good entertainment. You be the judge.