Ab-Soul Announces New Mixtape ‘Soul Burger,’ Drops Video for “All That”

TDE artist Ab-Soul has officially announced Soul Burger, his first project since his acclaimed 2022 album Herbert. Along with the announcement, he released a new single and video titled “All That,” featuring Jason Martin (formerly known as Problem) and Thirsty P. Produced by frequent TDE collaborators Rascal and TaeBeast, the track delivers the thoughtful lyricism fans expect, set to a more upbeat, danceable vibe.

The accompanying video features captivating cultural photography interspersed with scenes of Ab-Soul and his collaborators. It visually and sonically represents a shift in tone, as Soul Burger reflects a more energetic and celebratory side of Ab-Soul’s artistry.

The project is a tribute to Ab-Soul’s childhood best friend, Doe Burger, who passed away in 2021. Doe encouraged Ab-Soul to create more lively, show-stopping music for fans. This mixtape is both an homage to Doe’s memory and a reflection of the music he inspired, with Doe narrating throughout, pushing Ab-Soul to persevere through his challenges.

Soul Burger will also include the previously released single, “Squeeze 1St 2.” Fans can expect this new project to reveal another layer of Ab-Soul’s multifaceted talent.