Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Drop Long-Awaited Sequel ‘Stabbed & Shot 2’

After six years, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh have reunited for the highly anticipated sequel Stabbed & Shot 2, delivering a gritty follow-up to their fan-favorite project Stabbed & Shot. Alongside the album’s release, the duo dropped a video for “Internal Affairs,” featuring OT The Real.

For Benny The Butcher, 2024 has been a standout year. Following the release of his major label debut Everybody Can’t Go on Def Jam, Benny continued his hot streak with Summertime Butch and Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1, which included his long-awaited collaboration with Drake. Stabbed & Shot 2 marks his return to the streets, reuniting with 38 Spesh to deliver more raw, street-oriented content.

38 Spesh has also had an active year, releasing the critically acclaimed Mother & Gun, further proving his dual talents as both an emcee and producer. On Stabbed & Shot 2, Benny and Spesh maintain their chemistry, seamlessly blending their styles for more vivid storytelling and street narratives.

With high expectations surrounding the sequel, Stabbed & Shot 2 doesn’t disappoint. The album features guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Ransom, and more, with production from Harry Fraud, Daringer, and others. Benny and Spesh continue to prove why they are among hip-hop’s elite, bringing gritty lyricism and sharp flows to the forefront.

“Stabbed & Shot 2 is pure intellectual street dialect mixed with hindsight,” Benny says, promising the same high-caliber bars fans expect.