Cash App and pgLang Unveil New Video Featuring Doechii to Promote Financial Literacy

Cash App has launched the latest phase of its financial literacy brand campaign “That’s Money” in collaboration with project3, pgLang’s in-house creative agency. The new video, titled “The Barbershop,” stars rapper and singer Doechii alongside comedian ExavierTV and is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Calmatic.

“The Barbershop” emphasizes the importance of strategic self-investment and the sharing of financial lessons learned along the way. “I’m at a place now where I’m starting to make a budget and set financial goals for my future,” said Doechii. “I think it’s so important to be honest with each other when we talk about money, which is why I’m excited to be part of this campaign and share what’s been working for me.”

Calmatic expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “What I loved most about this project was the opportunity to essentially describe to the audience what ‘interest’ is in one of the most raw and straightforward ways I’ve ever seen in financial advertising. I wish I could’ve seen something like this when I was growing up. Thank you, project3 and Cash App, for trusting me.”

Launched in 2022, “That’s Money” aims to promote financial education and empowerment while highlighting how Cash App can streamline money management. A previous spot from the campaign, “The Balcony,” featured 17-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar and entrepreneur Ray Dalio, and won two Bronze Lions at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. ExavierTV, who appeared in “The Balcony,” continues the narrative in “The Barbershop,” sharing the financial wisdom he gained from opening his own barbershop.

“Project3, the agency developed by pgLang, collaborated with Cash App to continue the storytelling that began in 2022 with ‘The Balcony,’” stated pgLang. “Appreciation to Calmatic for reapproaching this story with young entrepreneurs growing their businesses in an authentic tone.”

Catherine Ferdon, Cash App’s Chief Marketing Officer, added, “We wanted to show how financial wisdom can spread within communities through real, everyday conversations. With ‘That’s Money,’ we’re continuing to combine culture with financial literacy in a way that’s unique to our brand and makes people think about money differently.”

“The Barbershop” will be available across various formats, including digital video, Out of Home, and cinema, as well as on Cash App’s social channels. Another installment of “That’s Money” is slated to launch later this year.