Coco Jones Drops New Single “Most Beautiful Design” Featuring Future & London On Da Track

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones has officially released her highly anticipated new single, “Most Beautiful Design,” featuring chart-topping rapper Future and multi-platinum producer London On Da Track. The track, available now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings, showcases Jones’s ethereal vocals while exploring themes of love, imperfection, and resilience.

“Most Beautiful Design” will be featured on Jones’s upcoming album, along with previously released singles “Sweep it Up” and “Here We Go (Uh Oh).” The song delivers a unique blend of R&B and rap, with Future bringing a softer, more loving side to his verses, while London On Da Track provides a vibrant, upbeat production. Each artist’s signature style shines, creating an effortless and captivating collaboration.

On the release, Coco Jones expressed her excitement, stating, “I’ve always been a fan of rap and R&B duets, so being able to modernize that format alongside Future – a rapper with such longevity and years of success in the game, is so exciting to me. ‘Most Beautiful Design’ is the space London on Da Track discovered where both of our worlds collide, and we get to find common ground as rapper and singer, and as man and woman.”

Fans of both artists are eagerly awaiting the release of Coco Jones’s upcoming album, as “Most Beautiful Design” offers a fresh, modern take on classic R&B-rap collaborations.