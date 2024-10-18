ESPN Secures Multi-Year Extensions with Key Basketball Commentators Ahead of NBA Season and WNBA Finals

ESPN has announced multi-year extensions with several prominent basketball commentators as the NBA regular season nears and the WNBA Finals heat up. The network’s roster continues to grow, featuring some of the sport’s most influential voices.

Chiney Ogwumike, a trailblazer as both a full-time analyst and professional athlete, has expanded her responsibilities. She now provides studio analysis for the NBA, WNBA, and Women’s College Basketball. A regular on NBA Countdown, NBA Today, WNBA Countdown, and NCAA Championship In The Studio, Ogwumike also makes appearances on Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter, while hosting NBA Today on select days.

Kendrick Perkins, who joined ESPN in 2019, has become a key figure on NBA Countdown and will now extend his presence to ABC editions of the show throughout the season. The former NBA champion is also a regular analyst on NBA Today and a frequent guest on Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and Hoop Streams.

Tim Legler, a 10-year NBA veteran, will expand his role by serving as an ESPN NBA game analyst. Having called NBA games on ESPN Radio, Legler has been a steady presence on SportsCenter, including SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, and more recently Get Up.

Monica McNutt, another key talent, has extended her contract with ESPN. She continues to provide coverage across NBA and WNBA live events and studio shows. A WNBA game analyst and studio analyst on WNBA Countdown, McNutt regularly appears on Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and Hoop Streams, while also serving as an NBA sideline reporter.

Additionally, ESPN has added Shams Charania as its new Senior NBA Insider, and Michael C. Wright, returning as the San Antonio Spurs reporter.

For more information on ESPN’s 2024-25 NBA coverage, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.