Diddy wants out federal lockup. His bid for bail has encountered yet another obstacle following his latest court appearance. In other words, the feds aren’t here for it.

Get this, according to a report from The New York Times, federal prosecutors argued against Diddy’s request for bail, asserting that he should not be allowed to leverage his wealth to “pay his way out of detention.” They emphasized that the court had previously rejected such efforts, writing, “The District Court rightly rejected Combs’s effort to pay his way out of detention when the record established that no set of conditions could ensure the safety of the community.”

Diddy’s defense team aggressively countered by claiming there was no evidence that he had tampered with witnesses or interfered with the ongoing investigation. They argued that the prosecution’s stance was “based on speculation, not evidence that he had tried to interfere with the investigation into his conduct.”

Get this, in response, prosecutors highlighted an incident where Diddy allegedly contacted a witness before his arrest. They further alleged that he had used recordings of coerced sexual acts as “collateral” to silence witnesses and prevent them from testifying. “Combs’s longstanding and sophisticated methods of obstructing justice and silencing witnesses more than established his dangerousness,” the prosecution wrote.

As you and the rest of America knows, the charges against Diddy are serious, with federal prosecutors accusing him of operating a “criminal enterprise” involving sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution.

ICYMI, in an attempt to secure bail, Diddy’s legal team proposed a $50 million bond alongside stringent conditions, including a private security detail, restricted access to phones and the internet, and limited visitation from an approved list of individuals. However, his bail was denied on two separate occasions.

So it looks like a November 4 appeal hearing is scheduled, but Diddy’s lawyers have requested a postponement and plan to submit a new release application to the lower court, citing “certain relevant new information.” Interesting … This new evidence reportedly includes videos of consensual sexual encounters involving Diddy, raising questions about the credibility of claims that some of his former sexual partners now allege coercion years after the fact.