FERG Returns with New Single “Thought I Was Dead” Ahead of Album Release

Following the success of his recent single “Allure” featuring Future and Mike WiLL Made-It, multi-talented hip-hop artist FERG keeps the momentum going with the release of his latest track, “Thought I Was Dead.”

Released via RCA Records, “Thought I Was Dead” kicks off with a triumphant symphony of horns, transitioning into a powerful trap beat. The accompanying visual, co-directed by FERG and Sage English, showcases FERG adorned in white angel wings, biking through the streets of Harlem. The video cuts between energetic shots of the artist and intimate visuals of his family and community, symbolizing his return to the spotlight.

The single is part of FERG’s upcoming album DAROLD, which will be released on Friday, November 8. The project, his first since 2020’s Floor Seats II, offers an intimate look into FERG’s life, exploring his past, present, and future.

