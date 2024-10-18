The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) proudly presents the sixth anniversary of its cherished “OWN For the Holidays” programming event, continuing its tradition of heartwarming, inclusive holiday stories. As part of the celebration, the network will debut its newest holiday film, “Mistletoe & Matrimony,” starring Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut and Etienne Maurice, on Saturday, December 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“OWN has long been a pioneer in creating original holiday movies that resonate deeply with Black audiences, showcasing diverse talent at the forefront of our storytelling and bringing families together during this special time of year,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “We are truly honored to celebrate the season once again with three new films that encapsulate the warmth, joy, and love that our viewers eagerly anticipate year after year.”

Here’s a trailer for the three new films coming to OWN:

“Mistletoe & Matrimony” follows the story of Olivia Morris (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut), a detail-oriented wedding planner who faces a whirlwind of emotions when tasked with organizing her free-spirited sister’s Christmas Eve wedding. The situation grows more complicated when her ex-boyfriend, Isaiah (Etienne Maurice), returns from overseas to assist with the arrangements. As sparks fly and family dynamics shift, Olivia is forced to reconsider her outlook on love and life—just in time for the holidays.

Mistletoe & Matrimony is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios’ MarVista Entertainment with Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew as Executive Producers.

Check out the festive first look images of Mistletoe & Matrimony below: