The 2024 Presidential campaign is coming to an end but for Vice President Kamala Harris she is turning up the heat. The VP is set to join forces with the Obamas on the campaign trail in a crucial effort to energize voters in key early voting states as the 2024 election approaches. The high-profile appearances come at a pivotal moment when polls show Harris and former President Donald Trump in a tight race as both campaigns make their final push toward Election Day on November 5.

If you’re tracking the where and when of it all, next Thursday, Harris will hold a campaign event in Georgia alongside former President Barack Obama, marking the first time the two will campaign together.

Just a week later, Harris will appear in the critical battleground state of Michigan with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Both events are part of a broader get-out-the-vote initiative, which the campaign believes will boost voter turnout in these critical battleground states.

Get this, a senior campaign official emphasized the importance of these joint events, highlighting that enthusiasm for Harris has already surged. “Nearly a thousand volunteer shifts were filled during former President Obama’s rally for Harris in Pennsylvania last week,” the official said, pointing to the positive impact of Obama’s involvement.

Democratic stars are rallying behind Harris. In big numbers. In addition to his upcoming appearance with Harris in Georgia, Obama is slated to campaign in Arizona and Nevada this weekend, followed by stops in Michigan and Wisconsin next week. At the Wisconsin rally, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will join Obama. Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton has also hit the trail for Harris, campaigning in Georgia and North Carolina, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been active in media appearances supporting the vice president.

ICYMI, Barack Obama headlined a rally in Pittsburgh, his first campaign appearance for Harris in a key battleground state. In September, he also hosted a fundraiser for her campaign in Los Angeles.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has also been working to boost voter turnout behind the scenes, and her presence on the campaign trail is expected to energize Harris’ base. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year, Michelle urged voters to take action. “If we see a bad poll, and we will, we’ve got to put down that phone and do something,” she said in her August speech. “If we start feeling tired, if we start feeling that dread creeping back in, we’ve got to pick ourselves up, throw water on our faces, and what?” The crowd enthusiastically responded, “Do something!”

What’s more, early voting has already begun in Georgia, and Michigan voters will be able to cast their ballots starting October 26—the same day as Harris’ rally with Michelle Obama in the state. With the Obamas now officially on the campaign trail, the Harris campaign hopes to harness their star power to drive voter engagement in these crucial final weeks.